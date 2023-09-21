Northampton Town host Barnsley in League One this weekend.

Northampton Town come into this weekend’s home tie against Barnsley looking to find form after two consecutive defeats.

The Cobblers started their season with back-to-back losses but looked to have found their feet after collecting seven points from nine available against Lincoln City, Peterborough United and Cheltenham Town. However, their form has faltered after back-to-back 1-0 losses, the last of which came against Port Vale at the weekend.

As for Barnsley, their three-game winning streak was halted by Portsmouth on Tuesday night. Pompey looked set to run riot when they raced in a 3-0 lead within 16 minutes but second-half goals from Barry Cotter and Callum Styles restored hope of a comeback, though their efforts were to no avail.

Neill Collins’ side sit in 6th as a result but in this one, they’ll be looking to stay unbeaten away from home.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Northampton have had a lot of tight games this season, some of which have gone their way and some against them. They’ve done well at staying in games in the early stages, just they don’t really offer enough in attack at times.

“Against Barnsley, the Cobblers might be made to pay for that. The hosts will be hoping their strong backline can hold firm but a team of the Tykes’ attacking quality should be able to breach them, and I’m not sure if Northampton will have an answer going forward.

“I’m going for a 2-0 away win.”

Northampton Town vs Barnsley prediction: 0-2

Luke Phelps

“Tuesday night was a tough one for Barnsley to take. But if anything, they showed a lot of grit to pull back two goals after going so far behind so early.

“And it’s been a tough month for Northampton with a game vs Barnsley making things no easier. But the Cobblers can be very good at home, and very confident too, so it could be a close game this one.

“I’ll back both sides to share the points here.”

Northampton Town vs Barnsley prediction: 1-1