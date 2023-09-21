Leeds United drew 0-0 away at Hull City in the Championship last night.

Leeds United drew with Yorkshire rivals Hull City in a game that many Whites fans will believe their side should’ve won.

Daniel Farke’s team had four shots on goal compared to Hull’s one, with a controversial red card for Joe Rodon on the hour mark changing the shape of the game.

And Leeds were dealt a fresh injury worry in the first half when attacker Wilfried Gnonto came off. After the game, Phil Hay took to Twitter to reveal that the Italian took a knock and he needs more assessments before the extent is clear.

Hay also quoted Farke on Sam Byram. The right-back made a late substitution appearance and as per Farke, Byram is not quite ready to play multiple times in a week having had a poor recent history with injury.

Leeds United now find themsleves in 9th place of the Championship table ahead of a home game v Watford this weekend.

Gnonto blow for Leeds United

Gnonto has looked very impressive since his return to action. He’s definitely showcasing his qualities in the Championship and this fresh injury worry is certainly a concerning one for Farke and Leeds.

It doesn’t seem too serious on the surface, though it’ll be a nervy wait to find out the extent of his injury.

Byram meanwhile is being managed well. He’s proving to be a decent addition for the club and he’s doing well to stay injury-free after several season of injury struggles.

Up next for Leeds United is a tricky home game v Valerien Ismael’s Watford.

The Hornets have improved in their last few outings, drawing 2-2 with West Brom in midweek to move up into 14th place of the table.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3pm at Elland Road.