The72’s writers offer their Charlton Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Charlton Athletic played out a 1-1 draw with Stevenage in Michael Appleton’s first game in charge of the club.

It looked as though the hosts were set to pick up all three points for Corey Blackett-Taylor rescued a point for the Addicks, netting from the spot in the 92nd minute. Charlton now sit in 17th place as Appleton gears up for his maiden game at The Valley.

As for Wycombe Wanderers, their impressive run has lifted them to 9th and within touching distance of the play-off spots.

After losing their first two games, the Chairboys have won four and drawn once in their last five games. They’re on a run of three consecutive wins too, defeating Blackpool 2-0 at Adams Park to continue their impressive run.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is going to be a tough first home game for Appleton. Wycombe are really finding their groove under Matt Bloomfield and have taken some notable strides forward in recent weeks, helping them put together an impressive run.

“They’ve won their last two on the road but The Valley can be a tough place to go. The Addicks should be right up for it in Appleton’s maiden outing at the home ground but I can’t help but feel he might be made to wait for a first win.

“The bounce of Appleton’s arrival could make things tough for the visitors but I’m backing them to make it four in a row here.”

Charlton Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction: 1-2

Luke Phelps

“For Appleton, a draw at Stevenage was a very decent first result in charge. But whether or not he can build on that remains to be seen with another difficult, albeit different task ahead of them this weekend.

“Wycombe remain a very physical side despite their change in style. And they’ve put some decent results on the board over the last few weeks, so they’ll fancy themsleves here.

“I’m not expecting a very high-scoring affair in Appleton’s first game at The Valley. I think a goal could nick it, but I’ll back Charlton for another point.”

Charlton Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction: 1-1