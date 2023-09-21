The72’s writers offer their Bristol Rovers vs Wigan Athletic prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Bristol Rovers welcome Wigan Athletic to the Memorial Stadium this weekend, for what should be an interesting match up in League One.

Both sides are looking relatively strong so far with Joey Barton’s Rovers sitting in 13th place of the League One table as things stand, but with just one league win from their last four.

Shaun Maloney’s Wigan Athletic sit in 20th having had points taken off them this season. They’ve only lost twice in League One so far though, thumping Leicester City’s U21s 7-1 in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This has the potential to be one of the best games in League One this weekend.

“Both teams have attacking prowess and both teams can be exciting to watch. Bristol Rovers are doing very well under Barton who I think is asserting himself as a very good, young coach.

“Maloney is well regarded too. His side have been dealt a tough hand this seaosn but they’re steadily working up the table, albeit in inconsistent form.

“I’ll say draw here.”

Bristol Rovers vs Wigan Athletic prediction: 2-2

James Ray

“This will be an intriguing one to keep an eye on. Both have the talent in their squad to work their way into the play-off picture this season but neither have found consistency just yet. Of course, Wigan’s bid for success has been dented by point deductions, but I’ve got faith they’ll make further progress up the league under Maloney.

“They’ve got a decent record on the road and with Rovers yet to win at home, I can see the Latics getting something from this.

“It wouldn’t be a surprise if this one ends level. But, I think I’m going to go for an away win.”

Bristol Rovers vs Wigan Athletic prediction: 1-2