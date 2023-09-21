Cardiff City are in talks to extend the contract of winger Ollie Tanner, chief executive Ken Choo has told Wales Online.

Cardiff City added youngster Tanner to their ranks in the summer of 2022. He signed from non-league side Lewes, where he had made a name for himself after time in Charlton Athletic, Arsenal and Bromley’s academy setups.

His time with the Bluebirds hasn’t been a smooth one and after a poor loan spell with York City last season, it seemed he wasn’t going to be in the plans coming into the new campaign. However, after being given a chance under new boss Erol Bulut, Tanner has caught the eye this season.

He netted a fantastic opener in the derby day win over Swansea City, cementing his name in club history.

Now, speaking to Wales Online, chief executive Choo has confirmed talks are ongoing to extend Tanner’s contract. He said:

“Behind the scenes we are talking, as always, we will reach a deal with him.

“He has shown great prospect in the last couple of weeks, but there is a long-term plan and he has a long way to go. But from what we have seen so far, we are happy.”

The 21-year-old has a deal until next summer as it stands. While it is said that an extension option is included, the club are keen to reward his progress with a fresh contract.

A new Cardiff City star?

Tanner only has nine competitive Cardiff City appearances to his name but after a big jump up the leagues and a slow start to his time in South Wales, it feels like he could really kick on over the course of this campaign.

As Choo said, the winger still has plenty of developing to do. That goal against Swansea shows just what he’s capable of at this level though and a huge moment like that followed up by a big show of faith in the form of a new contract could provide the foundations for him to really kick on.

Tanner has made the most of his chance under the new management so far. Fans will now be keeping a keen eye on contract developments after this update from Choo.