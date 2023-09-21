The latest Birmingham City team news as John Eustace’s side gear up for a home game v QPR in the Championship.

Birmingham City host QPR tomorrow night, with the Sky Sport’s cameras coming to St Andrew’s for this one.

Blues go into this game on the back of some shaky form with John Eustace’s side having lost their last two in the league, and having not won in any of their last four outings in all competitions.

But they remain in 8th place of the Championship table and four points ahead of Eustace’s former employers QPR who sit in 20th.

The R’s have won just two games so far this season, with both wins coming away from home. Gareth Ainsworth’s side go into this one on the back of a 1-1 draw at home vs Swansea City in midweek.

Birmingham City team news

It’s not good news for Birmingham City in terms of injuries right now. After their midweek defeat v Preston, Eustace revealed that Ethan Laird has suffered a setback and remains a few weeks away from a return, with Tyler Roberts also a few weeks away.

Siriki Dembele is seemingly in contention to return, but the likes of George Hall and Alfie Chang remain longer-term absentees for Blues.

Lee Buchanan is available after serving a one-game suspension.

Predicted XI

Ruddy (GK)

Buchanan

Long

Sanderson

Drameh

Bielik

Sunjic

Anderson

Miyoshi

Bacuna

Stansfield

Expect Lee Buchanan to return to the side in place of Emmanuel Longelo at left-back. Elsewhere, with a quick turnaround from the last game, Eustace could make one or two changes, with one potential change being Juninho Bacuna in for Oliver Burke.

Every other player seems settled in the starting XI right now with no one deserving of being dropped. Should Eustace make changes though, it would no doubt be to keep things fresh.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 8pm.