Birmingham City are among the sides to have shown an interest in Anwar El Ghazi but the winger is now set to join FSV Mainz, as per The Athletic.

Birmingham City had a fantastic summer transfer window and it has helped them to a bright start in the Championship. John Eustace’s side went unbeaten in their first five but they have now lost twice in a row, seeing them drop to 8th.

Clubs are still permitted to sign free agents outside the transfer window if they wish to make further additions. Now, despite their strong summer, it is said that the Blues had their eyes on what would’ve been a statement free transfer addition.

The Athletic has said that Birmingham City were among the sides to show an interest in Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi, who is without a club after being let go by PSV Eindhoven at the start of this month. The Blues are claimed to have asked about his availability.

Now though, the winger is set to join Bundesliga side FSV Mainz, with those reports first emerging from Florian Plettenberg.

Excl. News: Anwar El Ghazi is close to join @1FSVMainz05 as a free agent! @SkySportDE 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/Zf850hdf6d — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) September 21, 2023

Did Birmingham City need El Ghazi?

El Ghazi has spent much of his career playing at the top, be it in the Netherlands, England or France. He’s experience at a high level and has two Netherlands international caps to his name, so few in the Championship would’ve been able to match his pedigree.

However, when everyone is fit and available, El Ghazi’s arrival may have left the options out wide and in attacking midfield a little crowded.

The likes of Siriki Dembele, Keshi Anderson, Tyler Roberts, Oliver Burke, Koji Miyoshi and George Hall are all capable of playing in roles as attacking midfielders or wingers. El Ghazi’s signing would have only added yet another body to those ranks, so given that he probably would’ve been on a fairly hefty wage, a move might not have been the smartest despite his quality and experience.