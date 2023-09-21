The72’s writers offer their Bolton Wanderers vs Peterborough United prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Bolton Wanderers come into this weekend’s home game against Peterborough United looking to make a return to form.

Ian Evatt’s side have won only one of their last four, losing two and drawing one in that run. They were unable to build on the win over Derby County, losing 2-1 to Reading at the weekend. Charlie Savage levelled the scores before youngster Caylan Vickers netted the winner with 86 minutes on the clock.

As a result, Bolton are now in 7th, one spot above this weekend’s opponents.

Posh will be keen to get a run going after ending their three-game winless run with a draw against Leyton Orient at the weekend. They then beat Cheltenham Town in midweek, with the 3-0 win ultimately costing Robins boss Wade Elliott his job.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Bolton are struggling for form at the moment while Peterborough United looked more like themselves against Cheltenham in the week. The hosts should be favourites to get the job done here though, and I’m going to back them to do so.

“Evatt’s side are strong contenders for automatic promotion and with Posh not quite so widely tipped to compete for a rise to the Championship, this should be a good indicator of just where these two sides stand in League One.

“There’s no doubt that Posh have the talent to test the hosts and if they’re not on their game, Bolton could drop points again.

“However, I am going to back them to get back on track.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Peterborough United prediction: 2-1

1 of 20 Who is this? Che Adams Adam Armstrong Armel Bella-Kotchap Nathan Tella

Luke Phelps

“This looks like a good match up between two unpredictable teams, but two teams who have the firewpower to blow anyone in the league away.

“Bolton have a few injuries right now and their league form has dwindled a bit, after their positive start. Posh meanwhile are always there or thereabouts in League One, but they’ve looked good in their last few games.

“I’m really not sure which way this one goes, but I think we’ll see goals. I’ll say draw.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Peterborough United prediction: 2-2