The72’s writers offer their Rotherham United vs Preston North End prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Rotherham United welcome league leaders Preston North End to South Yorkshire this weekend, for what will undoubtedly be the Millers’ toughest task of the season so far.

Ryan Lowe’s Preston have won their last six Championship outings now and remain the only unbeaten side in the league this season, having come from behind to beat Birmingham City in midweek.

Matt Taylor’s Rotherham meanwhile sit 21st place of the Championship table. They’ve put just four points on the board this season, losing against Huddersfield Town and Millwall in their last two outings; both without scoring.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“For Rotherham United, this seems like an impossible task. Preston are looking unstoppable right now whilst Rotherham look like relegation fodder, and so most will be expecting an away win here.

“Rotherham have the capability to give teams a good game, having beaten Norwich City earlier in the month.

“But Preston just look so good right now. Lowe’s side showed their determination to come from behind against a good Birmingham City side last time out, so they’ll be confident ahead of this one.

“I’ll say Preston win.”

Rotherham United vs Preston North End prediction: 0-2

James Ray

“There’s just no stopping Preston at the moment. They’re the only undefeated team left in the Championship and I can see them extending their impressive run against Rotherham.

“Lowe and co will know they can’t write off the Millers though. Matt Taylor’s men ended the unbeaten start of Norwich at home and they’ll be hopeful of pulling off a similar scalp to get back on track this weekend.

“I still think Rotherham will come good and start to find form, but it might not happen this weekend. I’ll go for a 2-0 away win.”

Rotherham United vs Preston North End prediction: 0-2