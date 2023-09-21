‘A very good team’ – Portsmouth vs Lincoln City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Portsmouth vs Lincoln City prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Portsmouth come into this weekend’s home clash with Lincoln City sitting pretty at the top of the League One table.

They raced to a 3-0 lead within 16 minutes against Barnsley in the week, producing arguably the best half of football they’ve played under John Mousinho. A late fightback was staged but Pompey ultimately claimed the win, lifting them to 1st place and maintaining their unbeaten start.

They face another side on a strong run though with Lincoln coming to town. The Imps have lost just one of their seven league games thus far, drawing their last two games 1-1.

Mark Kennedy’s side occupy 10th and haven’t lost in the league since the opening day.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Both Portsmouth and Lincoln City are prone to a draw but with the Imps running low on strikers, I feel they might fall to a defeat here. Prior to the injuries to Tyler Walker and Ben House injuries this felt like a game with a draw written all over it, but with Pompey boasting a strong backline, they could keep a clean sheet here.

“Mousinho’s side are a really tough one to overcome. They often have control of their games but they can have difficulties making that translate to goals at times.

“I feel they’ll have enough to get another win here though with Lincoln missing a bit of firepower through injuries.”

Portsmouth vs Lincoln City prediction: 1-0

Luke Phelps

“Lincoln City have had a few disappointing results of late. But after resting their star players in midweek, they should be fit and firing for this trip to Fratton Park.

“Kennedy has spoke very highly of Portsmouth and rightly so. They’re a very good team with good players and they should be well in the race for top six this season.

“They had an impressive result v Barnsley last time out but I think Lincoln will make things a lot more difficult. I’ll say draw.”

Portsmouth vs Lincoln City prediction: 1-1