The72’s writers offer their West Brom vs Millwall prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

West Brom welcome Millwall to The Hawthorns this weekend, as the Baggies go in search of their first league win in three.

Carlos Corberan’s side have drawn their last two after going into the break on the back of a defeat at home to Huddersfield Town, with the club now in 15th place of the Championship table after a 2-2 draw with Watford in midweek.

Millwall meanwhile moved up into 11th after thumping Rotherham United 3-0 at The Den in the week. On the road, Gary Rowett’s side have won one, drawn one, and lost one this season.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Both these teams have looked a bit shaky this season. But both remain teams with firepower and pedigree at Championship level and either side can give anyone a run for their money.

“West Brom are definitely lacking that killer instinct this season. Although they’re scoring goals, they’re not winning enough games, whereas Millwall perhaps aren’t scoring enough goals.

“I’ve got a feeling this could be another draw for Corberan’s West Brom.”

West Brom vs Millwall prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“This is a tricky one to call. Neither side have found their footing in the early stages of the campaign but both have the potential to go on a run and push their way up the league table.

“A bit of consistency wouldn’t go amiss for either West Brom or Millwall but in this one, I think it’s the visitors who could be left wanting.

“Away from home, I’m just not sure Millwall have the firepower to get one over the Baggies. The hosts could do with a clinical striker but I think they’ll pick up a great win here. John Swift could be the difference maker on the way to a 2-1 win.”

West Brom vs Millwall prediction: 2-1