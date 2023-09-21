Cheltenham Town are in the hunt for a new manager after parting company with Wade Elliott.

Cheltenham Town have had a tough start to the new League One season and have now decided to make a change. They have a big decision to make on who to appoint next.

The Robins are bottom of the league and are winless in their opening eight league fixtures. They are also yet to score a goal.

Here is a look at three managers who they should look at bringing in….

Steve Cotterill

The door is open for the 59-year-old to return to his former club. He cut ties with fellow third tier outfit Shrewsbury Town at the end of last term and is available.

Cotterill, who is from Cheltenham, managed his local team from 1997 to 2002 and guided them to two promotions. He has since had spells at Stoke City, Burnley, Notts County, Portsmouth, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Birmingham City.

Dean Holden

Charlton Athletic decided to sack him late last month and he could see this job as a chance to make a swift return to the dugout. He may also feel he has a point to prove after his time at The Valley was cut short early.

Holden, 44, has also had stints in the past at Oldham Athletic and Bristol City. He is currently weighing up his options and will be linked to Football League vacancies that come available in the near future.

Karl Robinson

He isn’t a bad option for Cheltenham as he considers his next move in the game. The 43-year-old had a spell as Sam Allardyce’s number two at Leeds United in the Premier League in the last campaign.

Robinson has bags of experience from stints at MK Dons, Charlton and Oxford United. He was dismissed by the latter back in February.