Leeds United defender Robin Koch could be signed permanently by loan club Eintracht Frankfurt, as per a report from Bild.

Koch signed for Leeds United in the summer of 2020 following their promotion to the Premier League, making 77 appearances in all competitions during that time. But after they suffered relegation to the second tier, the centre-back quickly looked for pastures new.

Frankfurt turned out to be the beneficiaries, with the 27-year-old signing on a season-long loan deal. He has played every minute of every Bundesliga fixture so far this season, conceding just three goals and helping the club to 9th place as things stand.

Now, it is being reported that his current loan club are considering making his move permanent come the end of the season.

According to Bild, Frankfurt could use the money acquired from the sale of Randal Kolo Muani to PSG to fund their summer spending, with Koch a possible target.

Leaving Leeds United for good?

Koch was a solid addition to the Leeds ranks in the Premier League, but never really set the world alight. If the Whites were to secure promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking, his reintroduction could be a positive one.

However, a move away could make more sense for both Koch and Daniel Farke’s side. Having spent a reported £13million to acquire the player from Freiburg just three years ago, there is a chance that they could sell the player for a similar fee in order to recuperate this, or even turn a profit.

This could give Leeds United a chance to continue their rebuild and either improve their squad for another promotion push should they not get over the line this season, or improve their squad to help their chances of staying up should they achieve promotion.