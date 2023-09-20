Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson had said he is expecting a ‘terrific’ game away at Stockport County this weekend.

Wrexham head to Edgeley Park in good spirits as they look to continue their recent run of form.

The Welsh side won 3-0 at home to Grimsby Town last time out courtesy of goals by Ollie Palmer, Will Boyle and Elliot Lee.

Parkinson’s focus is now on their next opponents and he has said, as per the Evening Leader: “The game (against Grimsby) had a really good feel to it, the atmosphere was terrific and it was a real, professional performance.

“You enjoy that winning feeling but straight away this week there is a real focus on the next game, and getting the work right so we go into the Stockport game as sharp as we were on Saturday.

“It is going to be another terrific game and we go to Stockport in good spirits. We keep building and keep working, and look to keep improving.”

Wrexham head to Stockport

Wrexham and Stockport have a bit of a rivalry and the pair competed for the National League title back in 2022, with the latter coming out on top in the end. Both sides are aiming to get promoted to League One now.

Parkinson’s side were beaten on the opening day of the campaign at home to MK Dons but haven’t lost since then. They are unbeaten in their last seven league outings and have risen up to 4th in the table.

The Red Dragons have won their last three games on the spin and are starting to build some momentum now. They are outside the top three on goal difference behind Swindon Town and are three points behind table toppers Gillingham.

Wrexham’s upcoming opponents Stockport made a slow start to the season under Dave Challinor as they licked their wounds following their play-off final defeat last term to Carlisle United on penalties at Wembley. However, they have won their last two clashes away at AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons so appear to have turned a corner.

This Saturday’s game is nicely poised now with two teams in confident mood. The stadium is also sold-out which should make for a great atmosphere.