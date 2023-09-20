The latest West Brom team news as Carlos Corberan’s side gear up for a trip to Watford in the Championship.

West Brom make the trip to Vicarage Road to face Valerien Ismael’s Watford in the Championship.

The former Baggies boss landed the Watford job at the start of the summer and sees his side sitting in 13th place of the Championship table ahead of tonight’s game, compared to West Brom in 14th.

Carlos Corberan’s side have won just one of their last four in the Championship, drawing away at Bristol City in their last outing, whilst Watford won at home v Birmingham City in their last game.

West Brom team news

The big injury news for West Brom ahead of tonight’s game is that summer signing Josh Maja faces eight weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury sustained at Bristol City.

Daryl Dike, Adam Reach, and martin Kelly remain longer-term absentees for the Baggies.

Predicted XI

Palmer (GK)

Phillips

Pieters

Kipre

Ajayi

Furlong

Molumby

Yokuslu

Swift

Wallace

Thomas-Asante

Corberan has some good options to rotate the side with; the likes of Grady Diangana and Nathaniel Chalobah could come in and do a job, with Corberan also confirming that Jeremy Sarmiento and Alex Mowatt are set to start either tonight’s game or the weekend clash v Millwall.

But it’s hard to see any of the Baggies midfield being dropped right now and so expect an unchanged line up for tonight’s game, with the Baggies having put in a decent performance on the road last weekend.

Watford though are a different challenge and Corberan hasn’t had much time to prepare for this one, so it’ll no doubt be a tough outing.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.