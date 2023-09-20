Birmingham City host QPR in the Championship on Friday night.

Birmingham City welcome QPR to St Andrew’s on Friday evening, for a televised game in the Championship.

The Sky Sports cameras will watch as John Eustace goes up against a QPR side where he spent several years as an assistant coach, with his Blues side looking to avoid a third-straight defeat in the league.

Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR drew at home to Swansea City in midweek. The point leaves the R’s in 19th place of the Championship table, compared to Birmingham City in 7th, with the Londoners having won one of their last five in the league.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This feels like an important game for Birmingham City. Despite two defeats on the bounce, it remains a very bright start to the season for them, and if they can return to winning ways here then optimism will remain high.

“QPR though can be tricky customers, especially on the road. Both their wins this season have come away from home and after a late equaliser in midweek, with Lyndon Dykes getting off the mark, the R’s my be confident ahead of this one.

“Games on Sky can often be tricky to predict the outcome of. I think this will be a really entertaining game, but I have to back Blues to return to winning ways.”

Birmingham City vs QPR prediction: 3-1

James Ray

“This tie could be a tough one to call. On paper, the hosts will be the strong favourites but after two straight defeats and three without a win, QPR might be hopeful of snatching something to take back to West London with them.

“The R’s have pulled off both their wins this season away from home and there are encouraging signs for them this season. As with a classic Ainsworth side, the determination and effort is there but they do just seem to be lacking that bit of quality they need.

“It could be a close one and I wouldn’t be all that surprised if QPR get something from this. But, I’m going to go with a home win.”

Birmingham City vs QPR prediction: 2-1