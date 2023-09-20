Stockport County host Wrexham this weekend in League Two with both sides heading into the game in decent form.

Stockport County made a slow start to the new campaign but appear to have turned a corner now. The Hatters have won their last two games on the spin away at AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons.

Dave Challinor’s side swooped to sign attacker Louie Barry on loan from Aston Villa over the summer after his spell at Salford City last term and he is proving to be a handful at the moment. He has scored five goals in 10 games so far.

As for Wrexham, they have adapted well to the step up to the Football League after their promotion from the National League. The Welsh outfit haven’t lost since the opening day and have risen up to 4th in the table.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“There is a bit of a rivalry between these two clubs after they tussled for the National League title a couple of years ago. Stockport came out on top that season and I think they’ll pick up a big win over Wrexham here as well.

“The Hatters have a lot of quality in their team with players like Louie Barry, Nick Powell and Paddy Madden and they have started to pick up some form after a slow start. Edgeley Park will be sold out for this one and the atmosphere should be electric.

“Wrexham have picked up some impressive results over recent weeks and are aiming for back-to-back promotions. However, I feel the hosts have the advantage in front of their own fans and they’ll narrowly win.”

Stockport County vs Wrexham prediction: 1-0

James Ray

“This could be a really exciting game. Wrexham are really starting to find their feet in League Two after a poor start and with three consecutive wins to their name, they’ll be hopeful of keeping the run going against Stockport County.

“It won’t be a surprise if both of these sides are right up there come the end of the season. The Hatters have two straight wins to their game and after a sluggish opening few weeks, they’ll be hoping this is the start of their rise towards the promotion fight.

“It’s a tough one to call but I don’t think there’ll be anything to split the two. I’ll go for a 2-2 draw.”

Stockport County vs Wrexham prediction: 2-2