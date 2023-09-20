Carlisle United host Derby County in League One this weekend.

Carlisle United sit in 18th place after eight games so far this season. They’ve won just once since their return to League One football but after back-to-back draws against Lincoln City and Stevenage, they haven’t tasted defeat in three games.

Paul Simpson’s side took the lead through Luke Plange against Lincoln City at the weekend. However, ex-Manchester United midfielder Ethan Hamilton struck from distance to make it 1-1.

As for Derby County, they haven’t started the campaign as strong as they would’ve hoped, occupying 12th place after eight games. Paul Warne’s side dropped points late on at the weekend with Colby Bishop levelling the scores at 1-1 in the 95th minute.

The Rams beat Lincoln in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night. Tom Barkhuizen and Louie Sibley got the goals against a rotated Imps side.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Derby have to be looking at this as a winnable game. Yes, Warne is having to deal with injuries to some key players, but he has a squad strong enough to overcome Carlisle in this one.

“The Cumbrians have had bright moments this season and draws against Lincoln and Stevenage are two decent results. They desperately need to uncover who their talisman is going to be up top though, or else they’ll find themselves in trouble.

“Carlisle might be able to snatch a point from this, but I’m going to back the visitors.”

Carlisle United vs Derby County prediction: 1-2

Luke Phelps

“Derby have been rather disappointing this season. They’re suffering with injuries too and so the next few weeks could be very difficult for Warne’s men.

“Carlisle meanwhile are shoring up in League One with some decent results of late. They gave a decent account of themselves at Lincoln last time out but so too did Derby County in midweek, albeit against a weakened Imps side.

“I’m predicting a tough outing for both sides but with Derby having played a strong side in midweek, I’ll back Carlisle to be a bit fresher, and claim another draw.”

Carlisle United vs Derby County prediction: 1-1