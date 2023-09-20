Southampton lost 1-0 at home to Ipswich Town in the Championship last night.

Last season, Southampton and Ipswich Town were separated by a whole division. But when the two sides met in the Championship last night, one looked far ahead of the other.

Ipswich Town picked up yet another impressive win on the road, having beaten Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Hillsborough at the weekend.

Kieran McKenna’s side remain in 2nd place of the Championship table having won six of their opening seven games this season, winning their last three after losing 4-3 at home to Leeds United last month.

As for Southampton, the story is quite different. Russell Martin’s men have dropped all the way down to 11th after a run of three-straight defeats in the Championship, with the Saints conceding 10 and scoring just once in that time.

The job at St Mary’s is perhaps proving tougher than may thought it might be, and Martin has suggested ahead of his side’s weekend clash at Middlesbrough that there could be some changes to the line up.

He told the club after last night’s defeat:

“We have options ahead of Saturday. I don’t know if the team will look the same yet, I will have to analyse the game and see how everyone is, but the players that get on the pitch have to be the bravest players, have to be the ones who are really willing to carry on doing certain things if we have any disappointments together, which is natural in football.”

Southampton changes inbound…

Something has to give for Southampton right now.

They’ve been very poor in their last few outings and if this kind of form continues for much longer, then Martin will quickly become a man under pressure.

Though what exactly he means by the ‘bravest’ players remains to be seen. He might mean players with more of a mental toughness when going behind, or he could perhaps mean players with a bit more of a physical edge.

A trip to Middlesbrough, whilst easier than their last few outings, remains a tough outing. Boro are certainly beatable and they won’t be looking forward to a game v Southampton, so for Martin, it’s a chance to return to winning ways.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.