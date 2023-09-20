QPR are set to complete the signing of Reggie Cannon today, a report from West London Sport has revealed.

QPR haven’t had the easiest season to date but the hope is that Gareth Ainsworth can push them further up the Championship table after strengthening the ranks in his first transfer window as R’s boss.

The window is of course closed, but clubs are allowed to sign free agents still. Now, it seems the West London outfit are set to make the most of the free transfer market with an eye-catching move for right-back Reggie Cannon.

The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath reported on Tuesday that QPR were poised to sign the U.S. international subject to a medical. This morning, West London Sport has added that Cannon is set to see his move finalised later today as he returns to the game.

Cannon left Portuguese side Boavista in the summer over a contract dispute but with that resolved, he is free to make a new move.

A coup for QPR

Cannon wasn’t without interest over the summer. The likes of Birmingham City, West Brom and Stoke City were said to be keen on the 25-year-old but the links were to no avail.

He now looks bound for Loftus Road though in what seems to be a big coup for the R’s. Cannon is a seriously athletic presence on the right-hand side and offers his services as a wing-back, full-back or right-sided centre-back, so he brings plenty of versatility to Ainsworth’s ranks.

Cannon has a decent pedigree behind him too. He played 82 times in Portugal’s top-tier while with Boavista and has prior experience in the MLS. His 28 international caps for the United States shows he’s got what it takes to perform on the international stage too.

The move for Cannon looks to be a shrewd one for QPR, so the hope will be that he can hit the ground running.