Preston North End are in contract talks with Alan Browne and Ben Whiteman, says journalist Darren Witcoop.

Preston North End see a couple of key players in Browne and Whiteman come to the end of their contracts next summer.

But Witcoop revealed on Twitter that Preston are ‘in talks to tie down’ the pair, and that Ryan Lowe’s side are confident of striking fresh deals with the midfielders.

Club captain Browne has had an impressive start to a likewise season for the Lilywhites, who won their sixth-straight game in the Championship last night to retain their 1st place position.

Whiteman meanwhile has recently returned from an injury which ruled him out of the start of the season, though the 27-year-old is another well-liked name among the Preston faithful.

Preston contract talks for duo

Browne and Whiteman are two very important players within the whole first-team at Preston; let alone the midfield.

And it’s no surprise to see Lowe’s side entering talks with the pair and given the cub’s impressive start to the 2023/24 campaign, expect a contract renewal to be an attractive proposition for both Browne and Whiteman.

The Lilywhites showed their class and fight to come from behind against Birmingham City last night. The win maintains their unbeaten start to the Championship campaign and solidifies Preston’s position in the race for promotion this season.

The club had an impressive summer transfer, with Preston’s calculated planning over the past few seasons really paying dividends this time round; now it’s a case of securing new deals for two key players.

Up next for Preston North End is a trip to Rotherham United on Saturday, with the Millers first in action this evening when they take on Millwall at The Den.