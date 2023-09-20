Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has heaped praise on Milutin Osmajic after their win over Birmingham City.

Preston North End remain top of the Championship table after their 2-1 victory over the Blues at Deepdale. Their opponents have slipped down to 7th position.

They fell behind just after half-time but were able to turn the game around. Osmajic, who joined on deadline day, scored the winner.

Lowe has told the Lancashire Evening Post: “The language barrier is tough for him and the lads, but he’s taking everything in he can and visually he is good. We said to him at half-time to stay in between the centre-halves and we would find him.

“The more games he plays and more English he picks up, the better he is going to be. He smashed it. Marshy actually said to me before the game on Saturday that Milly was rocking the net – and he has got a lot of power. It was a fantastic finish.”

Preston on fire

Preston have been the surprise package in the second tier so far this season and are carrying some serious momentum. They are finding ways to win games and are very solid at the back.

Good teams start with solid foundations in defence and Lowe has got his backline well organised at the back. At the other end of the pitch, Osmajic was brought in to provide more competition and depth up top and his first goal against Birmingham will give him bags of confidence.

The Montenegro international, who has 14 caps under his belt so far in his career, made the move to England from Cadiz in Spain. He spent the past two years on the books of the La Liga outfit and scored once in 14 outings for them, as well as having loan spells away at Bandırmaspor in Turkey and Vizela in Portugal to get some game time under his belt.

Preston will be pleased with the start he has made and as Lowe alluded to, he will only get better with minutes over the coming weeks and months. Next up for the Lilywhites is an away trip to Rotherham United as they look to keep their form going as long as possible.

They are unbeaten this term and have all six of their matches since their 1-1 draw away at Bristol City on the opening day back in August.