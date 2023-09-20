Port Vale boss Andy Crosby has said striker Ryan Loft sat out against Burton Albion with a calf problem and Josh Thomas was ill.

Port Vale were beaten 3-2 on their own patch by the Brewers but remain joint-top of the League One table alongside Portsmouth and Exeter City. Ben Garrity and Oliver Arblaster were on the scoresheet for the hosts.

The Valiants have been in decent form over recent times and will be keen to bounce back with a win away at Cambridge United this weekend. Their upcoming opponents are 11th.

Loft and Thomas were both absent last night against Dino Maamria’s side and the reasons why have since been cleared up by Crosby. The club have posted on social media (see below).

🗣️ Andy Crosby confirms that Ryan Loft felt pain in his calf during the warm-up and had to sit out of the match whilst Josh Thomas missed out through illness. #PVFC | #UTV — Port Vale FC (@OfficialPVFC) September 19, 2023

Port Vale absentees explained

Port Vale signed Loft over the summer to give them more competition and depth up front. He has since made five appearances in all competitions this term and is still waiting on his first goal.

The forward is an experienced player in the Football League now and has made over 170 appearances in all competitions to date. He was on the books at Bristol Rovers before joining up with Crosby’s men and scored seven goals in 57 outings for the Gas during his time at the Memorial Ground.

As for Thomas, the 20-year-old also joined Port Vale in the last transfer window. He was loaned in from Swansea City in the Championship and has since scored once in his first eight matches.

The attacker has risen up through the academy ranks of the Swans but has never made a senior appearance for the Welsh outfit, hence why he was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt. He has previously been loaned out to Cardiff Metropolitan University.