Newport County host Bradford City in League One this weekend.

Newport County and Bradford City both come into this weekend’s game off the back of draws.

The Exiles managed to hold onto a point against Barrow at the weekend, drawing 1-1 at Rodney Parade. Ryan Delaney saw red for a second yellow in the first half with Dean Campbell’s spot-kick salvaging a point for Pete Wild’s Bluebirds.

As for the Bantams, they left with just a point to show for their efforts for the third game in a row. Harrogate Town looked to have won it thanks to Matty Daly’s close-range strike, only for Jamie Walker to equalise in the 95th minute to end the game 1-1.

Bradford City now sit down in 17th, while Newport occupy 12th.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Neither side has found consistency yet this season. Frustration is growing and growing among Bradford City supporters after yet another draw and sooner rather than later, they have to find a way to start turning these draws into victories.

“Away at Newport, they might have to settle for a point again though. The Exiles are unbeaten at home in the league and given that the Bantams are yet to claim a win on the road, it could be another tough afternoon.

“The hosts could trouble that Bradford backline but their own defence won’t be strong enough to keep the visitors out I fear. I’ll say 1-1.”

Newport County vs Bradford City prediction: 1-1

Luke Phelps

“Neither Newport or Bradford have looked all that this season; Bradford especially with Mark Hughes’ side having started poorly.

“Newport have hit a bit of a stick patch now without a win in their last four in all competitions. But they remain fairly solid at home and so they’ll fancy their chances this weekend.

“The question is whether or not the Bantams have enough confidence and quality to come here and take something from the game. I’m not sure they do.”

Newport County vs Bradford City prediction: