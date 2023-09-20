The wait for a win goes on. Yesterday evening saw Middlesbrough face off against a Sheffield Wednesday side who have endured a similar start, with the sides drawing 1-1 at Hillsborough.

The draw takes Middlesbrough‘s points tally to just two points, and things don’t get any easier for Michael Carrick’s side, as they come up against recently relegated side Southampton at the Riverside in their next outing.

It is likely the Middlesbrough boss won’t be able to call upon two first-team players who sat out the draw with the Owls on Tuesday evening. Alex Bangura, after coming off injured on debut in the 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, wasn’t involved against Sheffield Wednesday, whilst forward Marcus Forss also missed the draw in midweek.

Speaking to Gazette Live, Carrick revealed although he had originally thought Bangura came off with cramp at Ewood Park on Saturday, he confirmed it is worse than first thought.

“It is a hamstring injury that Alex has picked up. We’re still assessing that one in terms of how bad it is, but obviously he wasn’t right for tonight.

“Marcus has an issue with his thigh. Again, we’re assessing that to see whether it’s a matter of days or a little bit longer, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Che Adams Adam Armstrong Armel Bella-Kotchap Nathan Tella

A blow for Boro…

Both Bangura and Forss join Matt Clarke and Anfernee Dijksteel on the treatment table, meaning three defenders are currently out of action. Forss provides a different option on the wing to what is at Carrick’s disposal and so will also prove to be a big miss.

Middlesbrough have been below par so far this campaign, and they will need their best players fit and available in order to turn their fortunes around, push out of the relegation zone and up the table to where they feel they should be challenging.

That means Carrick will hope to have Forss, Bangura, Clarke and Dijksteel back and in contention as quickly as possible, and will have his fingers crossed that the injuries aren’t as bad as first feared.