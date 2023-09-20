Manchester United are the latest side to show an interest in Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, a report from TEAMtalk has said.

Blackburn Rovers academy graduate Wharton started to emerge in the club’s first-team squad last season. He’s shown signs of great promise in the early stages of his career and has nailed down a place in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s starting XI in the early stages of this campaign.

Wharton has appeared in every Championship game so far, starting and playing the full 90 minutes in the last five matches.

There was plenty of interest in his services over the summer but ultimately, Blackburn were able to hold onto him. Now though, claims of interest in Wharton from top-flight giants Manchester United have emerged from TEAMtalk.

They report that the Red Devils have been keeping tabs on the 19-year-old in the early stages of the season. Their interest has put the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on notice, it is added.

1 of 20 Who is this? Che Adams Adam Armstrong Armel Bella-Kotchap Nathan Tella

Manchester United keeping tabs

Wharton has drawn admiring glances from plenty of clubs since making his breakthrough at Blackburn Rovers and while he continues to hold down a place, it seems inevitable that interest will persist. Time will tell just how long he remains at Ewood Park, but it certainly seems that his future is at a higher level.

Rovers are a club with their own ambitions though, so they’ll be hopeful of retaining his services. Wharton is under contract until 2027 too, so the Championship side are in a strong position over his future.

If big clubs are willing to spend big money, it could be that they’re tempted into a sale. However, Blackburn have stood firm amid top interest before, so it could take a sizeable fee to prize him away from his hometown club in the years to come.