Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler has poured cold water on the Tigers’ chances of re-signing Keane Lewis-Potter from Brentford down the line.

Hull City sold the winger to the Premier League side last year and he hasn’t been able to nail down a regular spot with the Bees so far due to injury problems and competition in his position.

Lewis-Potter, 22, was linked with a return to his boyhood club last January on loan but a reunion didn’t materialise in the end, as reported at the time by HullLive.

Kesler has insisted he is happy with the options the club has in that department now and has told BBC Radio Humberside: “I think he’s doing amazing in the Brentford environment and I’ve spoken with the Brentford guys, they’re brilliant, they are very happy with him. Some clubs develop their players based on certain guidelines. It takes time and he had some injuries.

“If there is any time that Brentford want to loan him out, I’m sure they will tell us and we will be notified but do we want to see him at this minute? We’re pretty stacked on the wing positions so our fans should focus on what we have now and support Jaden (Philogene) and Jason (Lokilo) and the rest of the boys.”

Hull City academy graduate

Lewis-Potter rose up through the academy ranks at Hull and was a regular for his local side at various youth levels. He had a loan stint away in non-league at Bradford Park Avenue as a youngster.

The attacker then broke into the first-team at the MKM Stadium and helped them gain promotion from League One under former boss Grant McCann back in 2021. He made a total of 122 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers and scored 30 goals.

That tally saw Brentford swoop to land him and he was given the green light to leave in July last year. Thomas Frank’s side forked out £16.4million (Transfermarkt) to lure him to London and he penned a long-term six-year contract.

However, Lewis-Potter hasn’t been able to make the impact he would have hoped to so far in the top flight. He has played 17 times for the Bees and has found the net only once.

Bringing him back to Hull would be an eye-catching addition but Kesler has insisted they are happy with the options that they have in his position such as Jaden Philogene and Jason Lokilo, with Scott Twine, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Harry Vaughan also able to play there too.