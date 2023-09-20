Hull City ace attracts interest ‘all the time’, according to club chief

Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler has said Jacob Greaves attracts interest ‘all the time’.

Hull City managed to keep hold of the defender in the last transfer window.

Greaves, 23, is a key player for his hometown club and remains under contract at the MKM Stadium until the summer of 2026.

Kesler has provided this update regarding his situation to BBC Humberside Sport: “Honestly we’ve got interest all the time. Once we spoke internally that this was the year for Jacob, we didn’t really entertain offers. It never got to that point.

“We’ve never tried to put our players on the market. They are all valuable to us. They are important figures for this journey.”

Key man for Hull City

Hull will be eager to keep hold of Greaves for as long as possible as they aim to gain promotion to the Premier League under the guidance of owner Acun Ilicali. The centre-back has been loyal to the East Yorkshire outfit so far and has never pushed for a move away.

He has risen up through the academy of his local team and was a regular for them at various youth levels. The Cottingham-born man got his first taste of first-team experience out on loan in League Two at Cheltenham Town during the 2019/20 season and played 35 times for the Robins in all competitions.

Greaves has since broken into the Tigers’ senior team and helped them gain promotion from League One under former boss Grant McCann back in 2021. He has made 140 appearances already despite his young age and has scored four times.

He has also won Young Player of the Season on three occasions. Hull may face a battle to keep hold of him down the line if they can’t claw themselves out of the Championship. For now though, the player will be focused on the task at hand with his side taking on Leeds United this evening.