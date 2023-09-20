Huddersfield Town are set to name Darren Moore as their new manager, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Huddersfield Town announced earlier this week that legendary manager Warnock would be overseeing his last game in charge of the club against Stoke City. The Terriers host the Potters tonight and from there on, a new boss will take charge at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Fans have been keeping a keen ear out for Huddersfield Town manager news and now, reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that a replacement is set to arrive amid Warnock’s impending exit.

It is said that former Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore is set to take the reins at the club. The 49-year-old has been out of work since the summer, when he controversially left Hillsborough after leading the Owls back to the Championship.

It seems a return to the game is imminent though as another Yorkshire job awaits the Jamaican boss.

1 of 20 Who is this? Che Adams Adam Armstrong Armel Bella-Kotchap Nathan Tella

Back in work

Many were left surprised when Moore’s exit from Sheffield Wednesday was announced and while more has come out about his apparent demands since then, many have been of the belief that it wouldn’t be long before he’s back in work.

Moore has a strong CV to his name. He was performing well at West Brom in his first senior role before a harsh sacking and after doing a solid job with Doncaster Rovers, he was brought into Wednesday.

The Huddersfield Town job sees him return to Championship management, a level he is more than familiar with and capable at.

The Terriers’ ultimate aim will be to maintain their second-tier status and after a decent start under the departing Warnock, Moore will be hopeful of doing just that as he returns to the game.