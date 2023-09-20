Cathcart left Watford at the end of last season and after a spell without a club, he was snapped up by Belgian side KV Kortrijk.

Now though, just a matter of weeks after making the move to the Jupiler Pro League side, it is reported that the 34-year-old has decided to hang up his boots and retire from professional football.

Reporter Tavolieri has said that Cathcart is no longer motivated to play professional football and as a result, he’s decided to call it a day on his playing career. Confirmation of his decision has not emerged from the club yet, but he is now listed as retired on Transfermarkt.

😳🔴 Infos #KVKortrijk in brief :

Understand Craig Cathcart (#KVK) decided to stop playing football.

The central back from Northern Ireland couldn’t motivate himself to be a professional player… #mercato #JPL pic.twitter.com/9yTZXf0piG — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) September 19, 2023

Cathcart’s move to Belgium marked his first foray outside English football since 2007, when he also spent time in Belgium. He was loaned out to Royal Antwerp while a youngster on the books at Manchester United, where he made his breakthrough.

Craig Cathcart’s career

After his loan spell with Antwerp, Cathcart got his first taste of EFL action in a stint with Plymouth Argyle. The Northern Irishman spent the 2008/09 season with the Pilgrims in the Championship, playing 33 times across all competitions and scoring once.

His next spell away from Old Trafford came with Watford and half a year later, he would make a permanent move to Blackpool. At Bloomfield Road, Cathcart played 117 times across all competitions before a free transfer return to Vicarage Road.

It was with Watford where the centre-back spent the majority of his senior career, featuring a total of 262 times over seven years. He played Championship and Premier League football with the Hornets over that spell and chipped in with eight goals.

Overall, Cathcart made over 200 appearances in the Championship and had 183 outings in the top-flight.