Birmingham City lost 2-1 away at Preston North End in the Championship last night, handing Blues their second successive defeat in the league.

It remains an impressive start to the 2023/24 season for Birmingham City. But the last few results have been tough, with defeats against Watford and table-toppers Preston North End in their last two outings.

Last night’s game saw John Eustace’s side take the lead shortly after the break with Fulham loan man Jay Stansfield scoring his third Championship goal of the season already.

But an own goal from Krystian Bielik followed up by a strike from Milutin Osmajic sealed the comeback win for Preston, who’ve now won their last six in the Championship.

And after the game, Eustace shared some bad news on the injury front, revealing that Ethan Laird and Tyler Roberts remain sidelined for a while longer; it was hoped that the pair would return in one of the last two outings.

The Blues boss told Birmingham Live:

“Ethan is still a couple of weeks away. Unfortunately he had a bit of a setback last week with his hamstring.”

And on Roberts, Eustace said:

“Tyler is still a few weeks away as well. That’s all I can say. Every time we think we are getting them close something happens.

“We have to protect them because they have come with injury records. We have to look after them and the most important thing is not the short-term, it’s the long-term, so when we get them back they don’t break down again.”

Siriki Dembele was another who look poised to return this week. Eustace said after the game that the Scot trained with the first-team on Monday and could be in line to return v QPR on Friday.

Back on track…

A home game v QPR gives Birmingham City a chance to get back to winning ways on Friday night.

Injuries have hindered Blues a touch, and they’ve had two tough away games in a short space of time. But the players have a couple days rest before the visit of QPR, who’ve struggled so far this season.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side drew with Swansea City last night, leaving them in 19th place of the Championship table; both of their wins this season though have come away from home.

Dembele looks like he could play a part this weekend but it seems like Laird and Roberts are ruled out.

