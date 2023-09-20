Ipswich Town won 1-0 away at Southampton last night, handing Kieran McKenna’s side their third-straight win in the Championship.

Ipswich Town have picked up two impressive away wins in the last few days; winning 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and then 1-0 at Southampton last night.

The Tractor Boys have now won six of their opening seven league fixtures to find themsleves in 2nd place of the table, with a home game v Blackburn Rovers on the cards this weekend.

Last night’s performance was another commanding one for Town. They showed their resilience against a very tough opponent, with McKenna making several changes to the starting XI, showcasing his side’s impressive depth.

And the Northern Irishman made good substitutions too, with the likes of Dane Scarlett among those coming off the bench, making his debut in the process, and Dom Ball coming on for only his second league outing of the season.

And McKenna reserved praise for the latter after last night’s win. The Town boss told the club:

“It’s a night for the whole squad and I have to say Dominic Ball probably deserves a mention because he has been training outstandingly and is an exemplary professional and person, waiting for his opportunities to come like many others in the squad are.

“He came on for 20 minutes against (Kamaldeen Sulemana), whose quality and value we know, and delivers and excellent performance to help us get a big win.”

Ball, 28, joined Ipswich on a free transfer ahead of last season, going on to make 16 appearances in League One as Ipswich earned promotion.

Ipswich Town’s depth…

McKenna brought the likes of Jack Taylor, Omari Hutchinson, and George HIrst into the starting XI last night; all joined permanently over the summer and all go to show how much strength in depth the Tractor Boys have.

And all three are credits to the club’s recruitment process too with Ipswich claiming another very impressive win last night.

Then the likes of Ball who’s perhaps fallen down the pecking order this season, but who can come in and do a job; it shows that Ipswich Town is a very good place for a player to be right now with McKenna obviously keeping everyone very happy.

Up next for Ipswich is a home game against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday; another tough outing but one that Town may well be expected to win.