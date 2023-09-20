Derby County boss Paul Warne has confirmed that Tyreece John-Jules will be sidelined for another ‘three to four weeks’.

John-Jules, 22, joined Derby County on loan from Arsenal in the summer, as first revealed exclusively on The72.

The Englishman has since featured twice in League One for the Rams but has missed the last two with a thigh injury.

And speaking to Derbyshire Live, Rams boss Warne has revealed that John-Jules will now be sidelined for a further three to four weeks after undergoing a scan on the injury.

He said:

“His scan came back quite severe really. He is going to be out for another three to four weeks. That is sad. We went for him because he has something not many players in this league have. But he does come with a risk element.

“Unfortunately, he broke down in training and the scan came back not great. We won’t be seeing him for a few weeks, but what it does do is give people opportunities.”

Derby County currently sit in 12th place of the League One table after the opening seven games of the season, with the Rams having taken a disappointing 10 points from those seven games.

And Warne already has some key injuries to contend with; the likes of Max Bird and Joe Ward are currently sidelined with medium-term injuries, whilst Conor Hourihane and Liam Thompson still a couple of weeks away from a return.

Derby County injuries piling up

This season has certainly had its setbacks for Warne and Derby County. Results on the pitch haven’t been as positive as the club would’ve hoped going into the campaign, with injuries certainly not helping.

Warne already has some key players sidelined and now John-Jules’ latest setback will prove another blow for the Rams, who returned to winning ways against Lincoln City in the EFL Trophy last night.

Derby and parent club Arsenal will be hoping that John-Jules can make a swift return to action, and start showing everyone wha he’s capable of.

Derby County face Carlisle United in League One this weekend.