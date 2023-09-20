Notts County host Forest Green Rovers in League Two this weekend.

Notts County made it seven unbeaten in the league with their fifth win of the campaign on Friday night.

The Magpies condemned Salford City to another defeat, winning 2-0 away from home thanks to goals from David McGoldrick and Dan Crowley. Luke Williams’ side moved top of the League Two table on the night but sit in 2nd now after Gillingham won over the weekend.

As for Forest Green, their tough start to life back in the fourth-tier continued over the weekend. David Horseman’s side fell to their fifth loss in eight games against a previously winless Doncaster Rovers, who emerged 2-1 victors at The New Lawn.

They now sit in 21st place, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Notts County are looking good value for their pre-season tag as automatic promotion contenders. They’ve taken to the Football League like a duck to water and have left that dismal opening day showing well and truly in the past.

“Forest Green on the other hand, it’s not been plain sailing since their return. They lost last weekend to a late screamer but Horseman and co must be kicking themselves regardless after it looked like they’d rescued a point.

“I can’t see their fortunes changing in this one. County could put them to the sword as well. I’ll say 3-0 to the hosts.”

Notts County vs Forest Green Rovers score prediction: 3-0

Luke Phelps

“Two teams at opposing ends of the table, with polarising ambitions for this season; on paper, this should be a home win.

“Notts County are looking like genuine title contenders, albeit with a few issues to iron out along the way. But over the course of the season, I think they’ll go from strength to strength.

“As for Forest Green, it’s been a bad year on the whole and a bad season so far. But they still have some quality in their ranks and things could get better.

“On Saturday though, I think they’ll be beaten comfortably.”

Notts County vs Forest Green Rovers score prediction: 3-0