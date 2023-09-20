Bristol Rovers brought free agent striker Chris Martin in to train with Joey Barton’s squad, as per a report from Bristol Live.

Bristol Rovers and all EFL clubs are able to sign free agents if they want to make additions outside the transfer window. It seems the Gas could turn to the free transfer market to bolster their ranks too, reportedly bringing veteran striker Martin into their training sessions.

The 34-year-old left QPR at the end of last season but reports said over the summer that discussions were continuing over a possible stay. It was said as recently as late August that Martin may yet put pen to paper on a new deal at Loftus Road.

But now, Bristol Live reports that former Derby County and Bristol City man Martin is bidding to earn a deal with Bristol Rovers.

Martin is based in Bristol and after the Gas failed to get a late deal for Jonson Clarke-Harris over the line, a free agent striker signing isn’t out of the question.

A new addition for Bristol Rovers?

Martin has spent the vast majority of his career playing in the Championship but he has got a decent amount of experience in League One and Two to his name as well. He’s even got five Premier League appearances to his name.

He netted 17 goals and provided 11 assists in 95 games during his time with Rovers’ bitter rivals Bristol City.

In his most recent Championship stint with QPR, the former Scotland international netted four goals in 16 games over the second half of last season. Perhaps the most important of those came in a 2-1 win over Burnley, helping the R’s secure their second-tier status.

Time will tell if he can do enough to earn a deal with Bristol Rovers as they look at the possibility of adding another body to their attacking ranks outside the window.