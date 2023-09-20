Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has said the hope is that Connor Ogilvie’s injury isn’t ‘too bad’ after he was forced off in the win over Barnsley.

Portsmouth maintained their unbeaten start to the League One campaign and moved top of the table on Tuesday night. Mousinho’s side brought all three points back to Fratton Park after a 3-2 away win against an in-form Barnsley side.

Pompey raced to a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Colby Bishop, Paddy Lane and defender Ogilvie. The latter was forced off in the second half, leading to concerns given his ever-present status in the side.

Following the game through, Mousinho told The News that despite the ‘unfortunate’ injury, it is hoped it isn’t ‘too bad’. He said:

“Connor just felt his groin slightly in the second half. He hardly ever gets any muscular injuries, luckily we have an able deputy in Sparksie.

“It’s a bit of an unfortunate one, although I don’t think it’s too bad. We’ll have to assess it.”

Mousinho also issued updates on some of the other absentees from Tuesday night. Zak Swanson was surprisingly omitted from the squad completely and the Portsmouth boss has explained this was down to a family issue.

Centre-back Sean Raggett and attacker Christian Saydee were also not risked with foot and hamstring issues respectively.

Fingers crossed for Portsmouth

Time will tell whether or not Tuesday’s absentees Swanson, Raggett and Saydee are ready to return this weekend. Ogilvie’s groin tweak is one that will need to be monitored too given the risk surrounding playing with minor muscle problems.

As Mousinho touched on himself, Pompey have a solid deputy to come into the team in Jack Sparkes if Ogilvie is out. Sparkes can play anywhere on the left-hand side but has spent the vast majority of his career to date as a left-back.

Ogilvie’s goalscoring contribution on Tuesday ended up being pivotal as Barnsley mounted as a second half comeback. His withdrawal from the action also marked the first minutes of League One football he has missed this season having played the full 90 minutes in all seven games prior.