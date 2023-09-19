‘They have to win’ – Millwall vs Rotherham United prediction: The72

Millwall host Rotherham United in the Championship tomorrow night.

Millwall come into their midweek clash with Rotherham United looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat at home to Leeds United at the weekend.

The Lions were comfortably beaten, with the visitors running out 3-0 winners. As a result, Gary Rowett’s side are now down in 18th place with two wins, a draw and three defeats to their name after six games of the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Wednesday’s opponents Rotherham United aren’t faring any better though.

The Millers are just above the relegation zone in 21st having won just once so far this season. Matt Taylor’s side went into the break off the back of a morale-boosting win over a previously unbeaten Norwich City but they were defeated by Huddersfield Town in their return to action on Saturday.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Millwall have had a poor start to the season but with Rotherham yet to claim a point on the road, they have to win this.

“The Millers are a tough opponent and I’ve got a feeling they’ll find form sooner rather than later too. But, with such a poor away record so far this season, I feel the home advantage will be pivotal in getting the Lions a much-needed win after a tough outing on Sunday.

“These are the games Millwall need to be winning if they’re going to start making inroads up the table and I’ll back them to do just that.”

Millwall vs Rotherham United prediction: 2-1

Luke Phelps

“This game comes at a good time for Millwall, who’ve been pretty poor so far this season.

“Gary Rowett’s side can often start slowly though, later building form in the league, and I think they definitely have the players needed to do that again this season.

“Rotherham are struggling but they have a few players who can cause Millwall some issues. At The Den though, I think the Lions win this one relatively comfortably.”

Millwall vs Rotherham United prediction: 2-0