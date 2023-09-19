Hull City host Leeds United in the Championship tomorrow night.

Hull City welcome Yorkshire rivals Leeds United to the MKM Stadium tomorrow night, for what should be an exciting clash between two good sides.

Liam Rosenior’s Hull currently sit in 5th place of the table after a bright start to the campaign; they’re unbeaten since the opening day of the season but have drawn their last two home games 1-1.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds meanwhile picked up an emphatic win on Sunday, thumping Millwall 3-0 at The Den to move up into 10th after a slow start to the campaign.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Leeds looked very good against Millwall. They certainly look to have turned a corner under Farke and I’m expecting them to really push up the table over the next few weeks.

“Hull remain in decent form but they’ll be frustrated at drawing their last two at home, with a visit from Leeds perhaps being their toughest test of the season so far.

“Expect to see a lot of quality on display in this one, but I’ll have to back Leeds to pick up what would be another impressive away win.”

Hull City vs Leeds United prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“Leeds could really start to build up some steam now that their squad is looking far more settled. Farke is a top manager at this level and they should be able to make some solid inroads up the Championship table in the coming weeks and months.

“Away to Hull, they’re going to be in for a tough game though.

“While the Tigers are a tough opponent, I can’t see them winning this one. Rosenior and co might have to settle for a point but if Leeds’ attack is on point, I wouldn’t be surprised if they claimed a third consecutive away win.

“It’s a tough one to call, but I’m going to go for a draw.”

Hull City vs Leeds United prediction: 1-1