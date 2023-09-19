QPR host Swansea City in the Championship tonight.

QPR welcome Swansea City to Loftus Road this evening, for a big game near the bottom-end of the Championship table.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side lost 3-1 at home to Sunderland last time out; the R’s have now lost both their two home games in the Championship this season.

The defeat leaves QPR in 20th but they face a Swansea City side who sit in 22nd tonight, with Michael Duff’s side having claimed just two points from their opening six.

QPR team news

QPR have a fairly clean bill of health right now, with Ainsworth saying ahead of tonight’s game that Jimmy Dunne is the only injury worry, but that the centre-back is closing in on a return.

The R’s boss also said that goalkeeper Jordan Archer missed the Sunderland game through illness but should be fit to be in the side tonight.

Jack Colback will miss out through suspension after being sent off last weekend.

Predicted XI

Begovic (GK)

Paal

Clarke-Salter

Cook

Kakay

Smyth

Field

Dozzell

Chair

Willock

Armstrong

Colback’s suspension gives Ainsworth a bit of a selection headache; he has two youngsters in Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Stephen Duke-McKenna who could be a direct replacement, but it seems more likely that Andre Dozzell will drop in, with Chris Willock then coming in alongside Ilias Chair.

And Clarke-Salter could well be in for his first start of the season having been steadily reintroduced to the side; he could come in in place of Morgan Fox who’s started every league game so far this season.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.