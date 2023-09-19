Portsmouth’s former midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe has completed a move to A-League side Adelaide United, it has been confirmed.

Portsmouth let go of 30-year-old midfielder Tunnicliffe at the end of last season.

He had spent two years at Fratton Park but while he found a fairly regular role in the side under the management of John Mousinho, the club made the decision to let him go. Since then, Tunnicliffe has been without a club, remaining a free agent and on the hunt for a new team.

Now, it has been confirmed that he’s made a move to Australia.

A-League side Adelaide United have announced the signing of Tunnicliffe on a two-year deal. Their season gets underway in October and the former Portsmouth man will be hoping his pedigree and experience of the EFL serves him well in Australia.

With Adelaide, Tunnicliffe will be playing alongside Zach Clough, a name that should be familiar with Football League fans. He spent time with Bolton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest previously and has made a good impression in the A-League.

A new challenge after Portsmouth

Tunnicliffe managed three goals and 11 assists in his 69 outings for Portsmouth. While he played a pretty regular role under Mousinho, the feeling was that the club would be going in another direction with their summer recruitment, opening the door for the midfielder to move on.

He’s spent his entire career in England until now. Spells with Luton Town, Fulham, Millwall, Manchester United and more have seen Tunnicliffe gain experience up and down the English football ladder.

The former England youth international might have made for a solid free transfer signing for a League One or Two side. Now though, he embarks on a fresh challenge on the other side of the world with Adelaide.