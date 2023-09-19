Norwich City have recruited Robbie Thelwell from Aston Villa as their new head of technical scouting, as per Training Ground Guru.

Norwich City have made a great start to the new season. The Canaries sit in 4th place after six games having collected an impressive 13 points so far.

David Wagner and his coaching team deserve plenty of credit for their work in recent months given that hopes weren’t particularly high coming into the campaign. In their last outing, they bounced back from a loss to Watford by beating Stoke City 1-0 at Carrow Road.

Now, Wagner’s influence at the club has been emphasised again with the appointment of a new head of technical scouting.

As reported by Training Ground Guru, Robbie Thelwell has come in from Aston Villa to take up the role with Norwich City.

He comes in to replace Josh Appleyard, who moved onto Newcastle United earlier this year. Thelwell brings with him a good amount of experience from his time at Aston Villa, where he spent three years after joining from Wolves, where he was a first-team technical scout.

A fresh face at Norwich City

The hope will be that Thelwell’s arrival only further helps Wagner implement his vision at Norwich City as they look to put a tough 2022/23 well and truly behind them with success this season.

There’s no doubt that there have been some tough times for the Canaries in recent years but with some new stars onboard and a popular manager in place, it feels as though the club are moving together on more of a united front in comparison to some recent times.

Wagner and co will be hoping their strong start to the season can continue with a good result against a strong Leicester City side on Wednesday night.