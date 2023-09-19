Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has returned to first-team training, according to Daniel Farke, but is unlikely to feature v Hull City tomorrow night.

Leeds United go up against Yorkshire rivals Hull City at the MKM Stadium tomorrow night.

It promises to be another tough outing for Leeds United but Farke’s side will take a lot of confidence into tomorrow’s game, after their impressive 3-0 win at Millwall last time out.

New striker Joel Piroe bagged two goals on the day to take his Leeds tally to three in three so far, and it looks like he could keep his strike partner Bamford out of the side upon his return to action.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury in pre-season. But speaking to the press ahead of tomorrow’s game v Hull, Farke revealed that Bamford is back in training.

However, Bamford is ‘not likely to feature this week’, as quoted by Phil Hay on Twitter, with the Englishman in need of more time following his injury.

1 of 20 Who is this? Che Adams Adam Armstrong Armel Bella-Kotchap Nathan Tella

Bamford back soon…

Bamford’s eventual return to the side will be a welcome one for Farke.

He’s a very experienced and proven striker at Championship level, so it’ll be an obvious plus to have him back available. But Leeds have a new hotshot now in Piroe and it’ll be very difficult for Bamford to displace the Dutchman.

Though Piroe looks like he could don a no.10 role for Leeds for much of this season and Bamford could potentially play in front of him, in what could prove to be a very fearsome front line for Leeds United.

Farke will have to work on the training ground to see how to get the best out of his attacking players. Though it certainly looked like Leeds were at their best on Sunday when they put Millwall away with ease.

Tomorrow’s game at Hull City kicks off at 7:45pm.