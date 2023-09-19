Norwich City host Leicester City in the Championship tomorrow night.

Norwich City welcome Leicester City to Carrow Road tomorrow evening, for what should be an enthralling clash in the Championship.

The Canaries sit in 4th place of the Championship table after a 1-0 win at home against Stoke City last time out, with David Wagner’s side having lost just one game all season.

The Foxes meanwhile sit in 2nd place of the table. They’ve won five of their opening six league fixtures this season, thumping Southampton 4-1 at St Mary’s in their last outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This could likely be both sides’ toughest game of the season so far, with Norwich City having a perfect home record so far, and Leicester City having a perfect record on the road.

“Both sides are looking confident but it seems like Leicester are a bit more so, putting four past Southampton whilst Norwich City edged past an out of form Stoke side.

“I’m leaning towards the away side for this one but I think it’ll be very close, and very hard-fought. But I’ll back Leicester to nick this one.”

Norwich City vs Leicester City prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how this one pans out. A trip to Carrow Road is a good test for Leicester and their ambitions of automatic promotion, but the outcome could be a good indicator of just what Norwich are capable of as well.

“The Canaries have looked really promising in the early stages of the season and they should hold high hopes of continuing in this vein. I do think Leicester have a clear edge in terms of squad strength, but the visitors could still come unstuck.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Leicester claim all three points but I’ve got a feeling Norwich will take something from this. I’m going for a 2-2 draw.”

Norwich City vs Leicester City prediction: 2-2