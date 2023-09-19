Kasey McAteer was playing for AFC Wimbledon in League Two last season. Now he’s firing Leicester City towards an immediate return to the Premier League.

It’s still early doors this season, but Leicester City look like title contenders and McAteer has been a breath of fresh air for the Foxes.

The academy graduate spent time on loan with AFC Wimbledon in the fourth tier last time round. He scored just one goal in 18 outings for the club, but he’s since scored three in four Championship outings this season.

The 21-year-old netted both goals in the 2-1 win at Rotherham United last month and the second goal in the 4-1 win at Southampton last time out.

McAteer’s Leicester City contract

McAteer signed his first professional contract with Leicester City in February 2022, though the length of the contract was not disclosed.

Despite that, Transfermarkt say that McAteer’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025, keeping him at Leicester City for a couple more years at least.

Market value?

McAteer will look to follow in the footsteps of names like Harvey Barnes and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; both Foxes academy graduates who’ve gone on to big things.

And Barnes earned his former club big money too, moving to Newcastle United in a £39million transfer this summer, whilst Dewsbury-Hall had links to the likes of Liverpool.

Given McAteer’s lack of first-team experience though, Transfermarkt have him valued at just £250,000.

With every performance and every goal though, that transfer value goes up. McAteer is quickly and rather surprisingly becoming a key player in this Leicester City side and there could be a big campaign ahead for him.

He’s helping to fill the void left by the likes of Barnes and James Maddison this summer, with Enzo Maresca clearly seeing something in the player that managers before him didn’t.

The Foxes return to action v Norwich City tomorrow night.