Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca says that Tom Cannon hasn’t trained with his new teammates yet, owing to a stress fracture in his back.

Leicester City signed Cannon from Everton on deadline day at the start of this month, for a fee of around £7.5million according to reports. Cannon is yet to make his debut for the Foxes though; he’s yet to even train with his new side.

Speaking to the club, Leicester City boss Maresca gave an update on the 20-year-old, revealing that he has a stress fracture in his back and that he could be sidelined for a while yet.

The Italian said:

“We found a problem when [Cannon] signed. Because he’s a long-term investment, it doesn’t mean we need him now, so we prefer to be careful on that to make all the checks that we need to do.

“At the moment, he’s not training with us, so it will be quite long. It’s very similar to Dennis Praet’s injury. It’s a stress fracture in his back. We still don’t know how long. He hasn’t trained in any session with us.”

Cannon was the only striker signed by Leicester City this summer. Maresca’s side managed to keep hold of all of Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka, and Jamie Vardy, despite summer interest in all three.

And the Foxes’ attacking prowess was on display on Friday when they beat Southampton 4-1 at St Mary’s; Leicester’s fifth win of the season to keep leave them in 2nd place of the table behind Preston North End.

Cannon’s comeback…

Cannon remains a player with great potential and great expectations for the future.

It was surprising to Everton letting him go but Leicester did well to get a deal over the line, with a handful of teams having been linked with the Irishman during the summer.

It looks like he’ll be waiting a while to make his Leicester City debut. But expect Cannon to play a part in the second half of the season at least, with his eventual return to the side perhaps coming at a good time for Leicester as they eye up promotion.

Up next for Maresca’s side is a trip to Norwich City tomorrow night, in what could prove to be their toughest test of the season so far.