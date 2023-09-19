Ipswich Town travel to St. Mary’s to face Southampton tonight.

Ipswich Town come into their midweek game against Southampton looking to make it six wins from their first seven Championship games. Kieran McKenna’s side have enjoyed a fantastic start to life back in the second tier, but they’ll know they’re in for a tough game against Russell Martin’s Saints.

The Tractor Boys defeated Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at the weekend and despite the tight scoreline, they never really looked in danger of dropping points against an Owls side that struggled to create chances.

Southampton come into the game off the back of consecutive heavy defeats against Sunderland and Leicester City.

Here, we provide the latest Ipswich Town team news and predict just who McKenna could field in his XI…

Ipswich Town team news

Ahead of the game, it emerged that Leif Davis will need to be assessed after coming off against Sheffield Wednesday. Wes Burns also came off after reporting tightness in his hamstring, something that forced him to return from international duty early too.

Time will tell if either are fit to feature but given the quick turnaround in fixtures, they may benefit from rests.

McKenna is confident that he’ll have a strong squad regardless of potential absences.

Predicted XI

Hladky (GK)

Clarke

Woolfenden

Burgess

Williams

Luongo

Morsy

Jackson

Chaplin

Broadhead

Hirst

Even if Davis and Burns are cleared, it could be wise for them to be rested. Both are vital players for Ipswich Town and to avoid the risk of re-injury, it might be worth rotating just a little despite the tough game.

Brandon Williams will be the leading contender to start in Davis’ place. Omari Hutchinson could start instead of Kayden Jackson is Burns is out, but Jackson has been more productive with a goal and two assists in his four Championship games.

Up top, George Hirst may well reclaim his place in the XI as he battles with Freddie Ladapo for the spot as McKenna’s go-to striker.

The game kicks off at St. Mary’s at 19:45 tonight.