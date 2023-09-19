Hull City are back in Championship action at home to Leeds United tomorrow night.

Hull City head into the game on the back of their 1-1 draw against Coventry City at the MKM Stadium last time out. In-form striker Aaron Connolly scored a late equaliser against the Sky Blues.

The Tigers have made a solid start to the new season under Liam Rosenior. They are currently 5th in the table.

Leeds appear to have turned a corner and could prove to be tricky opponents though. Daniel Farke’s men won 3-0 away at Millwall last time out.

Hull City team news

Ozan Tufan, who has scored four times for Hull already this term including a hat-trick against Sheffield Wednesday, could return after missing the past couple of games with a thigh injury, as per HullLive reporter Baz Cooper.

Apart from that, there is nothing else new to report. Midfielder Greg Docherty remains sidelined.

Predicted XI

Ingram (GK)

Christie

Jones

Greaves

Vinagre

Seri

Slater

Delap

Twine

Philogene

Connolly

Rosenior has some big selection decisions to make. Cyrus Christie came on against Coventry and made a positive impression which means he is pushing for a start. However, does Lewie Coyle deserve to be dropped against his former club?

In midfield, Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton will also fancy his chances of a place in the starting XI after getting an assist on his debut. It would be tough to take Jean Michael Seri or Regan Slater out of the team though.

Hull won’t want to risk Tufan to make his problem worse so it is more likely that he will be on the bench if he is ready to play a part, with Burnley loan man Scott Twine taking his place. Up top, Connolly will be in the hunt for more goals.