Huddersfield Town host Stoke City in the Championship tomorrow night.

Huddersfield Town welcome Stoke City tomorrow evening, in what could well be Neil Warnock’s final game as a manager.

It was confirmed yesterday that the 74-year-old will leave his position following tomorrow’s game, after a difficult summer transfer window for the Terriers.

Huddersfield though have won their last two in the Championship, beating West Brom and Rotherham United to find themselves in 17th.

Stoke City meanwhile had a very busy summer transfer window, but they’ve found it tough so far this season; Alex Neil’s side are down in 19th having lost their last three in the Championship.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Just as Huddersfield Town were starting to come good, the news of Warnock comes to light, and it could throw the rest of their season into jeopardy.

“He’s done a great job so far and expect the players to give Warnock a good send-off, with this potentially being his last game as a manager.

“And Stoke may be the best side to play right now. They’re looking really poor and it’s seemingly taking a long time for these new players to gel and settle in.

“Stoke always pose a threat, but I think Huddersfield will nick this one in typical Warnock fashion.”

Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City prediction: 1-0

James Ray

“Huddersfield have been hit with the blow of Warnock’s impending departure but with this being his send-off, I feel like he’ll be going out with a bang in a fond farewell.

“Stoke are struggling for form and with the Terriers winning their last two, I’m going to go for a home win.

“Just what the long-term impact of Warnock’s exit will be, I suppose we’ll have to wait and see. I will back them to make it three in a row here and depending on how the rest of the season goes, these games could be viewed as pivotal come the end of the season. I’ll say 2-0 to Huddersfield.”

Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City prediction: 2-0