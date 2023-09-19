The72 spoke to former Birmingham City and Leicester City striker Emile Heskey about his two former clubs now playing in the Championship; title credentials, potential new managers, and more.

Heskey, now age 45, began his career with Leicester City. He made his league debut for the Foxes in 1994 and spent six seasons with the club, eventually leaving for Liverpool in 2000.

The striker made 148 total appearances for Leicester City, scoring 36, then after a successful four-year spell at Anfield he made the move to Birmingham City where he spent another two years.

For Blues, Heskey netted 16 in 78 total outings, then having spells with the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle Jets, and Bolton Wanderers before calling time on his career 2016; Heskey scored seven in 62 outings for England.

Now working with the Leicester City Women’s team, Heskey spoke to Betting Sites on behalf of The72, discussing both Leicester City and Birmingham City…

So, do you think Leicester City can win the Championship title this season, or at least promotion?

“100 per cent. Obviously, the pressure is going to be on all the time, but with the way that Enzo has approached this season, and it’s not been ideal for him as well, because players have come in very late into his pre-season – you’d rather the players, as a manager, you’d rather the players come in early – you get all your business done early, so you can work with them, because it’s a totally different philosophy.

“There’s a totally different way of playing football to Brendan. And it looks fantastic, to be honest with you.

“I think Dewsbury-Hall has been outstanding. I think they’ve all have, and I think it’s just going to get better and better. You’re looking at Vestergaard being a mainstay of the team.

“If you go back, what, a couple of months at least, before pre-season, he wasn’t even training with the first team at times. So, you go from that to him being the mainstay, it’s great to see that.

“Credit to the manager to pull them all together again, it looks really good, and I think they definitely could get straight back up into the Premier League.”

So, Birmingham City are on an upward trajectory right now. How good is it to see your former team doing so well after some tough years?

“After the financial problems they had with the old owner, and then obviously having the new owner come in, the big hoo-ha and media interest around that, it’s great to see them doing well.

“Second biggest city. Really, really passionate fan base. It would be great to see them back in the Premier League, having the second city derby back up at the top level.

“It would be good to see them back up there and really pushing and staying in that league.”

Former England teammate Wayne Rooney has been linked to a possible move to Birmingham City should John Eustace leave. Do you think he could do a job there?

“Yeah, why not? Again, he’s done fantastic in America, taking that step into management because it’s not easy.

“I don’t see why he couldn’t. He’d have to obviously put his staff together, give him the best opportunity to do well at Birmingham.

“The fans will give you an opportunity as long as they see the commitment, as long as they see the fight and the commitment.

“There’s no one better than Wayne Rooney to bring that fight.”