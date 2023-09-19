Watford host West Brom in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Watford welcome West Brom to Vicarage Road tomorrow night, for a clash between two potential dark horses in the race for top six this season.

Both sides went into this season with mixed expectations; Watford especially under a new boss in Valerien Ismael, who oversaw a confident 2-0 win over Birmingham City last time out to move up into 12th place of the Championship table.

West Brom meanwhile sit a place behind in 13th. Carlos Corberan’s men drew at Bristol City last time out, having now won just one of their last four in the Championship.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Watford pulled that win over Birmingham City, seemingly, out of nowhere. It was a very commanding win and it should give them a lot of confidence going into this one, with the Baggies having been shaky so far.

“And West Brom have just lost striker Josh Maja for a couple of months, so things certainly don’t get any easier for the Baggies when they head to Vicarage Road.

“This should be an exciting game though between two sides who can play good football. But I think the Hornets might just edge this one; they have a bit more consistency about them right now.”

Watford vs West Brom prediction: 2-1

1 of 20 Who is this? Che Adams Adam Armstrong Armel Bella-Kotchap Nathan Tella

James Ray

“Fans will be expecting more from both these teams in the 2023/24 campaign but realistically, both have shortcomings that could cost them a place in the top six once again.

“For this one, I am leaning towards a home win. It was a great victory for Watford at the weekend and while there were some promising things to take from West Brom’s draw against Bristol City, they might be hit with another setback here.

“It might be close, but I’ll back the hosts to win 1-0.”

Watford vs West Brom prediction: 1-0